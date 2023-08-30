CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has the 5 p.m. forecast for Aug. 30, 2023.

Chicago First Alert Weather: A taste of fall before a warm-up CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has the 5 p.m. forecast for Aug. 30, 2023.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On