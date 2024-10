Chicago educator César Torruella to run first marathon Thousands of people from around the world will participate in the 46th Chicago Marathon. It's a major fitness goal for runners who train for months to run and/or walk the 26.2 miles. César Torruella started his running journey during the pandemic in 2021 when he hit his heaviest weight. He lost 300 pounds, joined a run club, and is now getting ready to run and finish his first marathon.