Chicago Cubs host second annual STEAM Fair at Wrigley Field It might not seem like baseball and science have a lot in common, but the Chicago Cubs hope to change that. Saturday the team hosted its second annual STEAM Fair at Wrigley Field. STEAM stand for science, technology, engineering, art and math. Students got to see demonstrations of how science comes into play in baseball. They learned about home run launch angles, torque and various pitch types. They also presented STEAM projects to a panel of judges. Winners get to attend a weeklong STEAM camp at the ballpark later this summer.