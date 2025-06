Chicago area soldier among thousands marching in Army’s 250th anniversary parade in D.C. Tanks and other armored vehicles are lining streets in Washington, D.C., ahead of Saturday’s parade honoring the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which is also President Trump’s birthday. More than 6,000 soldiers will take part, including Justin Funk, from Chicago’s northwest suburbs. His proud parents will be in the nation’s capital to watch their son march in the parade.