Chicago-area mom searching for "angel" who gave up plane seat for her daughter leaving hurricane zon A Rockford woman took to social media to find the good Samaritan who gave up her seat on a flight so her daughter could escape the hurricane zone. "Thank you, you're an angel, for giving your seat up for my daughter to get her back to Fort Lauderdale, to get her back to Illinois," Rhonda Adams said. "I just want to find her. I want her name to give her a hug."