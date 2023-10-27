Chicago area chefs coming together for annual event benefiting March of Dimes
A unique tasting event happening Friday night to benefit March of Dimes which works to end preventable maternal health risks and deaths, along with premature births and infant death. The organization is hosting an annual fundraiser event bringing some of Chicago's most talented chefs all together in one room. Lisa Adams from March of Dimes and Davey Harvey, a Chicago area parent with three children who were born preterm, spoke with CBS 2 about the event. Visit