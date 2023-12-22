Watch CBS News

Celebrating the winter solstice at Stonehenge

It's part of the holidays in England. The Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. Stonehenge is thought to be 5,000 years old and is aligned with the midsummer sunrise and the midwinter sunset.
