CBS Chicago Vault: The deadly aftermath of the July 1995 heat wave Thirty years ago this week, temperatures in Chicago hit an all-time record of 106 degrees in a heat wave that ended up being to blame for 739 deaths. This is Channel 2 News coverage of the chain of events from Monday, July 17, through Friday, July 21, documenting the death count rising by the hundred, the criticism levied against Mayor Richard M. Daley as officials were caught by surprise, and air conditioner repair scams that cropped up amid the heat.