CBS Chicago Vault: Coverage of the Super Bowl XX champion Chicago Bears' victory parade The 1985 ears beat the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl on Jan. 26, 1986. The following day, despite single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills, a million fans welcomed the Bears home at a parade and rally downtown. This clip first shows the start of Channel 2's "THE 10 O'clock News" that night with Phil Ponce reporting on the parade, then shows a recap of Channel 2's coverage of the parade hosted by Bill Kurtis — with feature reporter Bob Wallace, anchorman Don Craig, and weatherman John Coughlin out in the field for the festivities, and legendary broadcaster Jack Brickhouse offering commentary.