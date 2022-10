CBS 2 Vault: Some Halloween decorations, creative pumpkins from over 40 years ago First, in a 1978 installment of his “Someone You Should Know” CBS 2’s Harry Porterfield introduces us to Bill Richter of Crestwood – who mounted a complex and positively ghoulish Halloween display at his home. Then, in a 1980 story, CBS 2’s Bob Wallace joins Dean Koretos of the Hyatt Regency O’Hare for some creative pumpkin carving.