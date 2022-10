CBS 2 Vault: Frankenstein-themed attractions and events back in the late 80s It’s time for another Halloween edition of the CBS 2 Vault. First, from 1988, CBS 2’s Mark Schaefer takes a trip to “Dr. Frankenstein’s garage” in Berwyn. Then, from 1987, CBS 2’s Mike Kirsch takes us to the wedding of a local couple who went all out with a Frankenstein theme.