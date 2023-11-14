Can any Republican contenders catch Donald Trump in race for GOP presidential nomination? The race for the Republican nomination for president lost another candidate. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has suspended his campaign, and former Vice President Mike Pence also has dropped out. That leaves seven Republicans in the race, with former President Donald Trump way ahead of the six others in the polls. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are vying for second place, and the question remains if either can possibly catch Trump. Former Illinois Republican Party Chair Pat Brady takes a look at the race.