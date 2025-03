Brookfield Zoo's Pepe advances to second round in Penguin Madness Two Shedd penguins, Stewart and Pico, are out of the race for the world's favorite penguin. While they didn't make it out of the first round of voting, a penguin from Brookfield Zoo Chicago did. Pepe, the Humboldt penguin, advanced to the second round of the March of the Penguin Madness.