Bond denied for suspect in Red Line bottle attack

Police said Solomon Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man’s head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
