Black women share emotional stories of being targeted by crime in Chicago When you hear us report about crimes like robberies, shootings, and carjackings, you might feel afraid for your own safety; but all crime and crime victims are not equal. Our Investigating Injustice series first revealed that Black women are the most at risk of becoming a crime victim in Chicago. Monday night on the CBS 2 News at 10, you'll hear the stories of brave women going about their days, grabbing a bite to eat, getting gas, or travelling to school when they were suddenly attacked by strangers.