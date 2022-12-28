Watch CBS News

Bellwood residents relieved boil order is lifted

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from Bellwood, where residents said the news is a big relief. The mayor of Bellwood said a water tower is one of the main reasons thousands of residents had to boil their water.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.