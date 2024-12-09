Watch CBS News

Avoiding social media scams

Social media is now deemed the golden goose for scammers. In fact, the latest FTC data show that scams originating on social media have led to $2.7 billion in reported losses since 2021, more than any other contact method.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.