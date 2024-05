Author details life of woman killed in 2013 Mother's Day mass shooting in NOLA Deborah Cotton, nicknamed Big Red made international headlines, as well as the brothers Shawn and Akein Scott, who are still in prison. She died in 2017 after succumbing to her injuries, four years after the shooting. Author Mark Hertsgaard shares her life story in the new book, "Big Red's Mercy: The Shooting of Deborah Cotton and a Story of Race in America."