Aug. 31, 1995: Operation Headache takes down 39 Gangster Disciples members Among those indicted in the six-year federal operation was Gangster Disciples leader Larry Hoover, who was already in prison on state charges and was accused of running the gang from prison. Mike Parker reports on the sweeping federal case, and Sylvia Gomez reports on the reaction from areas where the gang had the most power and influence, in this clip from the Channel 2 News at 6 p.m. with Bill Kurtis and Mary Ann Childers.