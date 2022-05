At age 105, Martha Zanotti has mixed feelings; "Didn't want to be 100" The year was 1917: President John F. Kennedy was born then, so were entertainers Dean Martin and Lena Horne. Also born that year: Martha Zanotti, of Chicago's Northwest Side. She's still going strong, and she as celebrates her 105th birthday on Tuesday, there are examples for all of us in her life's story.