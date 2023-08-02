Watch CBS News

Another lawsuit expected against Northwestern University amid hazing scandal

The complaint has been filed on behalf of former offensive lineman Ramon Diaz. He played for Northwestern from 2005 to 2008. The is complaint being handled by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard and the Stinar law firm. The lawsuit alleges Northwestern, its board of trustees and former head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the former athletic director, and current ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips were all in a position to address the toxic culture but did not step in to help.
