Ald. Brian Hopkins seeking to limit sale of hemp products It's been nearly four years since recreational marijuana was first sold in Illinois. Since then, the cash crop has made the state hundreds of millions in taxes, and created over 30,000 jobs, but our traditional definition of marijuana has changed over the years. There are now many derivatives of THC, the compound in marijuana that gets users high. The Delta-8 and Delta-9 derivatives are unregulated, meaning who knows what you're getting if you buy one, but one alderman is trying to change that.