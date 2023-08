Air & Water Show Military Coordinator Brian Allendorfer spoke with CBS 2's Asal Rezaei to break down this weekend's show.

Air & Water Show underway near lakefront Air & Water Show Military Coordinator Brian Allendorfer spoke with CBS 2's Asal Rezaei to break down this weekend's show.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On