Aftermath of Los Angeles wildfires; “Rows and rows of homes that have been wiped out” When the fires in Los Angeles broke out, our network, CBS, asked for help covering the story. We sent reporter Charlie De Mar, who you would recognize because he's on air. We also sent Alfredo Roman, one our photojournalists who report from behind the camera. What you're about to see is the power of the lens and Alfredo's ability to capture the sights and sounds of the wildfires.