After two Chicago police officers charged, a look at recent history of accusations against police Two Chicago police officers were charged with allegedly shooting an unarmed man in Pilsen. Police Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, each face charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and official misconduct. They could face a maximum of 30 years in prison.