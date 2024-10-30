CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has the 10 p.m. forecast for Oct. 30, 2024.

After rainy morning, a dry but windy Halloween in Chicago CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has the 10 p.m. forecast for Oct. 30, 2024.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On