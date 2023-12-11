After man's horrible twist of fate, family hopes to help this holiday season A viewer reached out to CBS News Chicago with the subject "three strikes." Strike one: her 86-year-old dad's car was totaled in a crash in September. Strike two: her dad's suburban home burned down in November. Strike three: her brother's pickup truck died, and that was her dad's only transportation for work after his car was totaled. Lorile Herlihy and her dad, Loren Benson, joined streaming anchor Brad Edwards to share their story.