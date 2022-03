Activists want charges against officers who killed Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced this week that the Chicago police officers who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez in separate foot chases just days apart last March of last year won’t be charged – and two protests were planned Wednesday to try to change Foxx’s mind. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports.