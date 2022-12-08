Watch CBS News

A tribute to 'Schoolhouse Rock!'

We’re talking Conjunction Junction, verbs, and adverbs today. No, we’re not the grammar police (or are we?) – we’re talking about “Schoolhouse Rock!” It all started with co-created George Newall, who has died at 88.
