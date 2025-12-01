A sneak peek of a "Million Dollar Quartet" Christmas at the Marriott Theatre Lauren Victory spent the morning at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire with a sneak peek at the “Million Dollar Quartet” Christmas, with actors playing Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. They performed Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” in line with the Phil Spector/Crystals and Bruce Springsteen versions, and Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run.” We also got a preview of the themed menu.