90-year-old becomes oldest man to reach space

Ed Dwight was a top Air Force test pilot who trained to become NASA's first Black astronaut 60 years ago but was denied the chance. Dwight finally accomplished his mission aboard Blue Origin's new Shepherd Rocket.
