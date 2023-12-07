Watch CBS News

82 years since attack on Pearl Harbor

Today, we remember Pearl Harbor. On this day, 82 years ago, Japanese forces launched a 2-hour surprise attack on the U.S. naval base in Hawaii. The raid killed more than 2,400 military service members and civilians.
