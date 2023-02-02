Watch CBS News

6-year-old in Michigan orders $1K in GrubHub

A Michigan family is learning the hard way about child-proofing their phones. A dad let his 6-year-old play on his phone and the child created quite a tally - ordering $1,000 worth of GrubHub deliveries.
