2's Got Your Ticket: "Pearl's Rollin' With the Blues: A Night With Felicia P. Fields" Actress and singer Felicia P. Fields had an aunt whose name was Pearl. That's where the P in her name comes from. After years of keeping that quiet, she's now willing to sing the Blues over how disconnected she was from that relative. Ironically, the name is front and center in the title of her new revue: "Pearl's Rollin' With the Blues: A Night With Felicia P. Fields"