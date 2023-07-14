Watch CBS News

2's Got Your Ticket: A Distinct Society

True events are the inspiration of "A Distinct Society," now center stage at Glencoe's Writers Theatre. With 2's Got Your Ticket, entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole sat down with the play's writer and director, Kareem Fahmy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.