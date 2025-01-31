Watch CBS News

2 men stabbed on CTA platform in downtown Chicago

Just after 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said two men were arguing with another man on a train platform at the Clark and Lake CTA station. That person stabbed both of the men, one in the face and the other in the chest, before running off.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.