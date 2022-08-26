ZooBrew happening this weekend at Brookfield Zoo

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fair warning, there will be lots of wild animals at a unique beer tasting Saturday.

It's time for ZooBrew at the Brookfield Zoo.

There will be half and full sessions starting at noon featuring more than 80 beer and drink samples to choose from.

Attendees will also get a souvenir glass to keep.

And while the zoo is open, they can leave the pavilion and visit with the animals.

Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased on the Zoo's website

