Zoe Life Ministries International on Chicago's West Side holding giveaway Saturday morning

A West Side church will be holding a giveaway for items from housewares to clothing and even exercise equipment Saturday morning.

Zoe Life Ministries International Senior Pastor John Abercrombie has been doing these giveaways at his Austin church for about a year.

"Everything that we're doing is all for the community," he said. "The need is really great, because there are so many people that are somewhat destitute. There are so many people that are without, that are in lack. This has been a tremendous blessing to the community."

Abercrombie said since January he has given away more than $30 million in items to more than 1,500 people at his church giveaways. He partners with the nonprofit Good360, which supplies quality surplus items from corporations that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Abercrombie uses donations to pay an administrative fee per truckload.

On Saturday, more than $1.5 million worth of goods will be given away, which filled about 10 tractor trailer trucks. The cost to the church is about $20,000. Each person leave with an average of 19 items each.

"It's open to everyone. Low income and those in need. You know the vision of Good360 is to close the gap of need," Abercrombie said. "We ask the questions. We take their identification and we ask if they're receiving SNAP benefits and if they're receiving any public assistance."

He said in light of the recent government shutdown, the need is greater than ever.

"We have vitamins. We have medical supplies and we've given away wheelchairs, and pretty much, you name it we have it and these goods are there for them and they're able to get them because they don't have the income," he said.

The pastor's next mission is working with several churches to collect everything from generators, blankets and even clothing, all to be sent to hurricane-ravaged Jamaica next Friday.

The Saturday giveaway is at 10 a.m. at the church at 5151 W. Madison Street in Chicago.