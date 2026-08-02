Youngsters coronated for Royal Court for Bud Billiken Parade

Sunday marked the annual Royal Court Coronation for the Bud Billiken Parade, in a 77-year-long tradition.

The Bud Billiken Parade on Chicago's South Side is the largest African American parade in the U.S., and is seen as a back-to-school celebration.

In order to be considered for the Royal Court, children have to write an essay on what makes a good leader.

Members of the Royal Court will have their own float, and they are tasked with welcoming and greeting attendees.

They also have a yearlong responsibility with community service and outreach.

The Bud Billiken Parade is set for Saturday, Aug. 8.