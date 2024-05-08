Family mourns young man shot and killed after getting stuck in Chicago street takeover

Family: Man was shot, killed while stuck in street takeover in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family members said 20-year-old Guillermo Caballero was in the wrong place at the wrong time this past weekend.

They said Caballero was caught in a street takeover on the city's Southwest Side over the weekend. He got trapped inside a chaotic circle of cars and people at the illegal meetup – and was unable to escape before he was shot and killed.

The illegal street takeover commandeered the intersection of 59th Street and Western Avenue in Gage Park early Sunday morning.

"People started, you know, jumping on his car," said Estrella Caballero, the victim's younger sister. "I think in one of the videos, it shows someone on top of his hood."

Police said Caballero was driving a black sedan down the street, and trying to get through the crowd – with one person on his hood and another blocking the car.

Several shots were then fired through the windshield.

"I'm angry, sad," said Estrella Caballero. "They said that he took two gunshot wounds to the face, one in the chest, and one in the arm."

Estrella Caballero said her brother had been at a friend's house, and was on his way home when he came across the takeover. She described Guillermo Caballero as kind, funny, and the life of the party.

Guillermo Caballero Family Photo

"He loved to sing," said Estrella Caballero. "When we had our little gatherings here, you know, grabbed the mic – he wouldn't let get of the mic."

Back at the intersection of 59th and Western on Wednesday, the circles of burned rubber remained as a reminder of the deadly recklessness.

"It was definitely a wrong place, wrong time," said Estrella Caballero.

Street takeovers, or car stunt meetups, remain an ongoing problem across the city and suburbs. They mainly occur in open lots or along Lower Wacker Drive.

The Caballero family is not only calling for accountability, but also an end to illegal car meetups.

"We are trying to, you know, bring more attention to street takeovers," said Estrella Caballero. "I definitely think more should be done to stop this."

As of late Wednesday, no arrests had been made. Chicago Police are asking for additional pictures and video from the car takeover to try to identify the shooters.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information that could help police solve this crime should call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8380, or email Wentworth Area Detective Steven Reitz, at steven.reitz@chicagopolice.org.