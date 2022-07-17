Teen charged with throwing firecracker at, injuring police officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager is facing charges after police say he threw fireworks at police officers, striking and injuring one.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to a call of street racing and fireworks being thrown from the upper level of a parking garage in the 1100 block of South Canal on Saturday morning around 4:23 a.m.

When officers arrived they saw a teenager running back and forth from a vehicle to grab fireworks to throw toward the officers.

One officer was struck by a firework.

A 17-year-old was arrested in the 500 block of West Taylor about an hour later. That teen is now charged with one felony count of aggravated assault to a police officer.