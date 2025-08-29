Grisham helps Yankees beat White Sox 10-2 for season-high 6th straight win

Trent Grisham hit a grand slam, Carlos Rodón pitched six effective innings and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Friday night for their season-high sixth consecutive win.

Anthony Volpe also homered and drove in three runs as New York improved its position in the bunched AL East. Austin Wells and Ben Rice each hit an RBI single, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked twice and scored two runs.

The Yankees (75-60) moved into second place in the division, a half-game ahead of Boston and three back of Toronto. The Red Sox lost 4-2 to Pittsburgh, and the Blue Jays lost 7-2 to Milwaukee.

Rodón (15-7) permitted one run and seven hits in his fourth consecutive win. It was the left-hander's first start at Rate Field since he departed the White Sox in free agency after the 2021 season.

Chase Meidroth had two hits for Chicago, including an RBI single. The White Sox outhit the Yankees 12-7, but they left 11 runners on base in their fourth straight loss.

Grisham went deep for the third consecutive game when he hit a two-out drive in the fourth off Yoendrys Gómez (3-2) for his fourth career grand slam and No. 7 on the season for New York. He has seven homers in his last 10 games and a career-high 28 overall.

Volpe hit a two-run shot off Mike Vasil in the seventh for his 19th homer. He also had an RBI single in New York's three-run sixth.

Grisham's 387-foot drive to right-center on a 93.7 mph fastball staked the Yankees to a 5-0 lead.

Gómez issued six of Chicago's nine walks.

Two rookie right-handers match up on Saturday night when Cam Schlittler (2-2, 2.76 ERA) starts for New York and Shane Smith (4-7, 3.87 ERA) goes for Chicago.