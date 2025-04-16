Watch CBS News
Local News

18 lbs. of xylazine seized at Chicago air cargo facility

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

18 lbs. of xylazine seized at Chicago air cargo facility
18 lbs. of xylazine seized at Chicago air cargo facility 00:26

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they seized three shipments containing the deadly sedative xylazine at a Chicago air cargo facility.

The three shipments were all sent from China and destined for three different residences – one in Cleveland, the other two in Philadelphia.

Xylazine is used by veterinarians to tranquilize large animals but it has increasingly been mixed with opioids like fentanyl and heroin, with fatal results. The FDA and DEA have both issued warnings about xylazine, which is also known as "tranq."

Because it is not itself an opioid, xylazine does not respond to Narcan and there is no known antidote to counter an overdose.

CBP did not specify which air cargo facility in the Chicago area received the shipments. 

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.