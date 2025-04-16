18 lbs. of xylazine seized at Chicago air cargo facility

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they seized three shipments containing the deadly sedative xylazine at a Chicago air cargo facility.

The three shipments were all sent from China and destined for three different residences – one in Cleveland, the other two in Philadelphia.

Xylazine is used by veterinarians to tranquilize large animals but it has increasingly been mixed with opioids like fentanyl and heroin, with fatal results. The FDA and DEA have both issued warnings about xylazine, which is also known as "tranq."

Because it is not itself an opioid, xylazine does not respond to Narcan and there is no known antidote to counter an overdose.

CBP did not specify which air cargo facility in the Chicago area received the shipments.