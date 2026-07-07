Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Clearbrook, operator of Rolling Meadows group home,

The family of a disabled woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the operator of a group home in Rolling Meadows.

The lawsuit is being filed against Clearbrook, which operates a Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) group home and one of its employees.

The lawsuit alleges 33-year-old Emily Kasanga choked to death on April 25, 2026, after being left unattended while eating despite a care plan requiring close supervision. Attorneys for Kasanga's family said she had a diagnosed swallowing disorder and required close supervision during meals.

Kasanga also had autism and a seizure disorder and had lived at the group home for 12 years.

Her family claims only one staff member was on duty when there should have been two. They also allege staff didn't call family when Kasanga died.

The family also said they had previously raised concerns with Clearbrook staff about Kasanga's care and had filed a complaint with the Illinois Office of the Inspector General, but their concerns were never addressed.