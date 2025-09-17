Wrong-way driver killed in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A man was killed Tuesday evening in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Wilson Avenue.

At 8:33 p.m. Tuesday, a 53-year-old man was driving a gray vehicle north on the Drive when he crossed into the southbound lanes, police said.

Crossing from the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the southbound lanes in that area would require going over a landscaped median with trees.

Once he was going the wrong way in the southbound lanes, the man driving the gray vehicle struck a black sport-utility vehicle, police said. The driver of the gray vehicle suffered severe head trauma, and died soon afterward at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

The 68-year-old man driving the black SUV was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No citations were issued. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Wednesday.