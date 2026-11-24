One person was killed, and another was injured after a wrong-way crash on I-290 in Itasca, Illinois, on Monday night.

Illinois State Police said a wrong-way driver hit another car head-on, causing both cars to crash into two more cars in the northbound lanes at the I-390 split just before 11:45 p.m.

The wrong-way driver died at a local hospital.

The driver of the second car was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

All lanes reopened.

The crash is under investigation.