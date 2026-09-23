Dozens become naturalized American citizens at Wrigley Field

Dozens of people officially became American citizens at a ceremony at Wrigley Field Wednesday.

Fifty-one people from 30 countries took the oath of allegiance at the Friendly Confines this morning.

Among them was Fabio Caiazzo, who immigrated from Italy and started his citizenship journey more than seven years ago. He was joined by his 5-year-old daughter who was born in the U.S.

They were excited for the ceremony and the chance to celebrate with a Cubs hat and tickets to tonight's game. But Caiazzo said the biggest gift is the feeling he'll get the next time he returns from an international trip.

"It's a lot of emotions," he said. "It's finally the feeling that when I land here I will be welcome like home."

One of the first things he said he plans to do as an American citizen is register to vote.