Family day for youth outreach program at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some local families will be spending this Memorial Day at Wrigley Field for a family fun day.

Families involved in MLB's youth outreach program Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities are invited to the friendly confines Monday. 

The organization, which has been around since 1989, works to get kids involved in the sport and spread joy.

Coach Chris Thompson, manager of youth baseball and softball for Cubs charities.

"It was reviving baseball in the inner city. Baseball and softball is an expensive sport," He said. "We're trying to break down barriers and alleviate all those so kids don't have to pay to play."

Players from several teams and their families are spending time together. Then, they'll watch the Cubs take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:20 p.m.

