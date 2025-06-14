Wounded Warrior Project completes annual Soldier Ride in Chicago suburbs

Dozens of injured veterans wheeled their way through the Chicago suburbs on Saturday to prove there's life after the military.

Cyclists with the Wounded Warrior Project held a "soldier ride" across Rosemont Saturday morning.

It capped two days of biking – 40 miles in all.

Saturday's ride started at Rosemont Fire Station #1 and ended at the Ballpark at Rosemont.

The goal was to raise awareness about the role of physical activity in healing.