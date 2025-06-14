Watch CBS News
Wounded Warrior Project completes annual Soldier Ride in Chicago suburbs

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Dozens of injured veterans wheeled their way through the Chicago suburbs on Saturday to prove there's life after the military.

Cyclists with the Wounded Warrior Project held a "soldier ride" across Rosemont Saturday morning.

It capped two days of biking – 40 miles in all.

Saturday's ride started at Rosemont Fire Station #1 and ended at the Ballpark at Rosemont.

The goal was to raise awareness about the role of physical activity in healing.

