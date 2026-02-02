World War II veterans' cross paths 82 years after fighting together in Battle of Luzon

Of the 16.4 million Americans who served in World War II, less than half a percent of those veterans are still with us and continue to share their stories.

After all these years, some of them are just getting to know each other.

Sit down next to anyone, and you can find something in common.

"That's me in the service," said Robert Miller.

"I always considered myself kind of a nerd, but I look pretty good there," Willard Smith said jokingly.

Smith and Miller are finding a lot in common. They recently moved into the Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville. Eighty-two years and more than 8,000 miles away from where their paths first crossed.

"And that's where he was up there, too, and he might've gone through the same system probably," Smith said.

As teenagers, they fought in the Pacific Theater of World War II, both in the Battle of Luzon.

"They said, 'You look too young to fight this war,' and it probably was true," Miller said.

"Eighteen years old," Smith said. "Now, I'm 100 years old... oh, man. Didn't think I'd make it that far."

Smith just had his party. Robert's is next month.

"I'm looking forward to it to a certain degree," Miller said.

The two veterans are almost the same age, both fought in World War II in the same area, and are now sitting next to each other.

"Yeah, isn't that something?" Smith said.

The two also started families and became teachers — one in science and the other in art.

"I think I taught every kind of art there ever was," Smith said.

They've changed in some ways. In others, not so much as Smith tries on his hat.

"And of course, you wanted to wear it jauntily, you know, so you're looking sharp," he said.

It took a long time to get here, but these vets are fast friends.

"And it brings back a lot of good memories," Miller said.

"We had a good run, I think, for a couple of soldiers," Smith said.